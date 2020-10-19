For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League, two super overs were seen in a single match. The team of Mumbai Indians was defeated by Kings XI Punjab in the second super. Despite the defeat, veteran player Pollard has defended the team. Pollard said that the match showed that every run counts.

Pollard has congratulated Rahul for the victory. He said, “One and two runs are very important in T20 cricket. Kings XI Punjab defeated us and they deserved two points. Rahul once again batted brilliantly, the match went to the super over, congratulations to him.

Pollard was expected to defend the score against Kings XI Punjab. Pollard said, “By 11-12 overs we knew we were following. Scoring around 170 was a good score. On a slow pitch it was better than the competitive score. As the field was large, we thought that we would defend it.

No happiness for Rahul

Rahul, who was elected man of the match for playing 77 runs in the match, expressed happiness over the victory. But Rahul said that his team does not want to make a habit of winning in this way.

He said, “This is not the first time. But we do not want to make this kind of habit. Finally, we will accept two digits. It is not always the way you plan, so you do not know how to be balanced.

Let us know that Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab scored 176-176 runs in 20-20 overs. After this, the match reached the super over and the first super over was also equal to 5-5. But in the second super over, Kings XI Punjab won.

