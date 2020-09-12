West Indies star all-rounder Kieron Pollard joined the Mumbai Indians team here on Saturday after winning Trinbago Knight Riders (TKR) in the Caribbean Premier League (CPL). Apart from Pollard, many other West Indies players also reached here after the end of CPL. Pollard, who plays for Shahrukh Khan’s franchise in CPL, is part of Mukesh Ambani-owned Mumbai in the IPL.
Pollard captained Trinbago Knight Riders won the title by defeating St Lucia Zouks by 8 wickets. In the title match, Kairan had taken 4 crucial wickets while bowling deadly. He was also adjudged Player of the Series for his outstanding performance. Trinbago’s team was successful in winning the CPL title for the fourth time.
Trinbago Knight Riders is owned by Shah Rukh Khan. At the same time, in the title match of the tournament, Preity Zinta is the co-owner of the St Lucia Zouks. These two also have a team in the IPL. While Shah Rukh has KKR, Preity has the ownership of Kings XI Punjab.
