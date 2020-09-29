IPL 2020 Points Table: In the Indian Premier League season 13, 10 matches of the league round have been played till Tuesday. After the completion of almost one fifth of the tournament, almost all the teams remain in the teams. After the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, there has been some vicissitudes in the points table. The team of RCB, who are in the news due to poor performance in the IPL, is seen to be staring everyone in 2020.

Delhi Capitals have won both their matches by showing great game in the tournament. The Delhi Capitals team remains at number one position with four points with two wins in two matches based on higher net run rate. Rajasthan too have won both their matches and they are also in second place with four points.

RCB has a slightly shocking name in the top three. RCB have won two of their three matches and have four points. However, RCB’s net run rate is the worst in the tournament so far. Kings XI Punjab team is ranked fourth on the basis of better net run rate by winning one of three matches.

The defending champions Mumbai Indians have also won only one of the three matches so far. Mumbai Indians is at the fifth position. Kolkata Knight Riders are at number six with 2 points after winning one of the two matches. CSK, the most successful team of IPL, is at number seven after winning just one match in three. Sunrisers Hyderabad have not won any so far and this team remains at number eight after losing both matches.

Rahul has orange cap

KL Rahul is keeping the orange cap by scoring 222 runs in three matches. Rahul’s fellow player Mayank Agarwal is second with 221 runs and du Plessis is third with 173 runs. Sanju Samson is fourth with 159 runs and de Villiers is at fifth position with 140 runs.

Purple Cap in Shami’s possession

Mohammed Shami has taken 7 wickets in three matches and keeps the Purple Cap with him. Rabada, Sam Karen, Chahal and Bolt have taken 5-5 wickets, these players are in the Purple Cap race at second, third, fourth and fifth respectively.

