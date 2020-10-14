In the 13th season of the Indian Premier League, major changes are being seen in the points table every day. CSK’s victory against Hyderabad on Tuesday has also benefited in the points table. Dhoni’s team has now risen one place to number six with three wins in eight matches. At the same time, the team of Hyderabad remains in the fifth position as before. However, Rajasthan Royals now have to move to seventh position.

The team of Mumbai Indians, winning five out of 7 matches, remains at number one with 10 points and +1.327 run rate. The second ranked Delhi Capitals also have 10 points in seven matches, but their net run rate is +1.038.

RCB’s team is third in seven matches with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.116. KKR’s team is fourth in seven matches with 8 points and a net run rate of -0.577.

On the other hand, Sunrisers Hyderabad team is fifth with 6 points and +0.009 points in 8 matches and Chennai Super Kings 6 points in 8 matches with a net run rate of 6 points and -0.390.

Rajasthan Royals have 6 points from seven matches but are ranked seventh due to net run rate of -0.872. Kings XI Punjab’s team, who have scored just two points in seven matches, are ranked eighth.

Orange and Purple Cap not changed

Even after half time of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League has passed, there has been no change in the status of Orange Cap and Purple Cap. KL Rahul is keeping the Orange Cap by scoring 387 runs in 7 matches. At the same time, Rabada has captured the Purple Cap with 17 wickets in seven matches.





