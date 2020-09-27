The eighth match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was played between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). KKR won by seven wickets and with this reached the fifth number in the point table. KKR has pushed Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to the sixth position. Sunrisers Hyderabad is at the last place. Shubman Gill notched 70 not out and was named Man of the Match in this match. SRH won the toss and captain David Warner decided to bat first. KKR bowlers performed brilliantly and restricted SRH to 142 runs in 20 overs.

SRH scored this for four wickets on the basis of Hafsenchuri of Manish Pandey. For KKR, Pat Cummins, Varun Chakraborty and Andre Russell took one wicket each. In response, KKR scored 145 runs for three wickets in 18 overs. Eoin Morgan notched 42 not out. He gave KKR the victory with a six and then a four.

Let’s have a look at the point table after eight matches –