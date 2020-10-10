IPL 2020 Point Table: 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) On 9 October Rajasthan Royals (RR, Rajasthan Royals) And Delhi Capitals (DC, Delhi Capitals) The match was played between Delhi Capitals recorded their fifth win this season, beating Rajasthan Royals by 46 runs. The Delhi Capitals have now reached the top, beating Mumbai Indians in the point table. Talking about the eight teams, all of them have played at least five matches and Delhi Capitals is the only team that has lost in a single match.

Rajasthan Royals remain at the seventh position after this defeat, but the team’s net run-rate has fallen further. In such a tournament, they may face difficulties ahead. Sunrisers Hyderabad remain at number three and Kolkata Knight Riders at number four. At the same time, Royal captained by Virat Kohli The Challengers Bangalore team is at number five.

After the match between Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Catiples, know how is the point table point-

Team Played matches Live Losers No result Net run rate Points Delhi capitals 6 5 1 0 +1.267 10 Mumbai Indians 6 4 2 0 +1.488 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 6 3 3 0 +0.232 6 Kolkata Knight Riders 5 3 2 0 +0.002 6 Royal Challengers Bangalore 5 3 2 0 -1.355 6 Chennai Super Kings 6 2 4 0 -0.371 4 Rajasthan Royals 6 2 4 0 -1.073 4 Kings xi punjab 6 1 5 0 -0.431 2

Orange cap and purple cap update

Talking about the Orange Cap, KL Rahul is the only batsman who has scored more than 300 runs this season and currently holds the Orange Cap. Rahul has scored 313 runs this season. At the same time, in this list, second place is Faf du Plessy of CSK, who has 299 runs in his account. Talking about the Purple Cap, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals leads the race with 15 wickets. At number two is Jasprit Bumrah with 11 wickets. Rabada took three wickets against Rajasthan Royals.