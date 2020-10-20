IPL 2020 Point Table: 13th season of Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) On 19 October, the match was played between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals. In this match, Rajasthan Royals won by seven wickets and reached number five in the point table. At the same time, Chennai Super Kings have reached the last position in the point table after another defeat. This season, the doors of the playoffs for CSK are now closing. Now it seems almost impossible for CSK to reach the playoffs. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals have kept their hopes of reaching the playoffs alive with this victory.

CSK’s team could only manage 125 runs for five wickets in 20 overs. Ravindra Jadeja scored 35 not out off 30 balls. Apart from these two, Sam Curran scored 22 runs. For Rajasthan Royals, Jofra Archer, Karthik Tyagi, Shreyas Gopal and Rahul Tewatia took one wicket each. In response, the Rajasthan Royals lost 126 wickets in 17.3 overs to make the match their name. Butler notched 70 off 48 balls. Apart from this, captain Steve Smith returned not out after scoring 26 runs. Rajasthan Royals had lost three wickets for 28 runs, but after that Butler and Smith together gave the team a great win.

The Delhi Capitals team is at the top of the points table with 14 points. Mumbai Indians and Royal Challengers Bangalore have 12 points each, while KKR has 10 points.

Team Played matches Live Losers No result Net run rate Points Delhi capitals 9 7 2 0 +0.921 14 Mumbai Indians 9 6 3 0 +1.201 12 Royal Challengers Bangalore 9 6 3 0 -0.096 12 Kolkata Knight Riders 9 5 4 0 -0.607 10 Rajasthan Royals 10 4 6 0 -0.591 8 Sunrisers Hyderabad 9 3 6 0 +0.008 6 Kings xi punjab 9 3 6 0 -0.262 6 Chennai Super Kings 10 3 7 0 -0.463 6

Orange cap and purple cap update

Talking about the Orange Cap, KL Rahul is the only batsman who has scored more than 500 runs this season and currently holds the Orange Cap. At number two is Mayank Agarwal of Kings XI Punjab, who has 393 runs in his account. Faf du Plessi of Chennai Super Kings is at number three with 375 runs. Talk about the Purple Cap, then Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals leads the list with 19 wickets, at second is Jaspreet Bumrah of Mumbai Indians, who has 15 wickets in his account and Kings with 14 wickets at number three. The XI is Punjab fast bowler Mohammed Shami.