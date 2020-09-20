Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) star Pat Cummins is happy that he will no longer have to bowl to Brandon McCullum as the legendary New Zealand player is now included in the coaching staff of the franchise.

McCullum blasted an unbeaten 158-run knock in the early stages of the Indian Premier League 12 years ago and has now returned as head coach at KKR, while the Australian pacer returned to his old franchise after 2014. is.

Cummins told KKR’s website, “The first thing I’m excited about is that I don’t have to bowl (McCullum) to them.” He is one of the best players and one of the most dangerous hitters I’ve played in front of the most aggressive batsmen I’ve played in my career. “Returning from a limited-overs series in England, Cummins said he was always a New Zealand captain. There have been cases of aggression.

He said, “It could also be the first ball of the match and he might blow it over your head for a six.” That is why I am happy that he is in my team and as a coach and I will not have to bowl him. I admire his aggressiveness. “

McCullum now takes over as the coach of KKR in the 13th leg of the T20 tournament after winning the title to Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League.