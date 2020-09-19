The defending champions Mumbai Indians will begin their journey from September 19 in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. The first match of the tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The biggest relief for Mumbai Indians is the fit of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya could play very few international cricket in the last one year due to injury.

Before the return of Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians shared a video of the star player. In this video, Hardik Pandya is putting great shots during practice. Hardik Pandya is seen hitting big shots during net practice.