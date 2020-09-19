The defending champions Mumbai Indians will begin their journey from September 19 in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. The first match of the tournament will be played between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings. The biggest relief for Mumbai Indians is the fit of star all-rounder Hardik Pandya. Hardik Pandya could play very few international cricket in the last one year due to injury.
Before the return of Hardik Pandya, Mumbai Indians shared a video of the star player. In this video, Hardik Pandya is putting great shots during practice. Hardik Pandya is seen hitting big shots during net practice.
Hardik Pandya has worked hard to return to the field. Pandya has been continuously sharing pictures of his training on social media. Let us know that since the World Cup in England last year, Pandya has been battling with constant injury.
Mumbai Indians became champions
Last year, in a very exciting match, Mumbai Indians defeated Chennai Super by one run and captured the title of Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians is the most tournament winning team in the history of IPL. Mumbai has named the IPL title under the leadership of Rohit Sharma on all four.
However, Mumbai Indians have also suffered a major setback this season. The team’s most successful bowler Lasith Malinga is not taking part in the tournament due to personal reasons. Last year, Malinga was the man of the match in the final. Malinga is also the highest wicket-taker in the IPL. In place of Maling, Mumbai Indians have included James Pattinson in the team.
