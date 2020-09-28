The 9th match of the 13th season of IPL played in Sharjah between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals, led by Lokesh Rahul. Punjab had to face defeat in this match despite Mayank Agarwal’s stormy century. Sanju Samson and Rahul Tewatia became the heroes in the match, who played a key role in helping Rajasthan Royals win. In this match, Sheldon Cottrell of Windies paceer Punjab got an unsolicited record.Punjab scored a mountainous score of 223 runs in 20 overs thanks to a brilliant century by Mayank Agarwal (106) and an 183-run opening partnership with their skipper Rahul (69) but Rajasthan won the match losing six wickets. For Rajasthan, Sanju Samson (85), captain Steve Smith (50) and Rahul Tewatia (52) hit half-centuries.

Tewatiya hit five sixes off fast bowler Sheldon Cottrell in the 18th over of the match. With this, Sheldon’s name became a shameful record name in IPL history.

Cottrell became one of the bowlers who have taken 30 runs in any one over. Before Sheldon, Chennai Super Kings’ Lungi Gidi had also conceded 30 runs in an over against Sharjah in the same season in Rajasthan. Apart from these, Chris Jordan of Kings XI Punjab and Ashok Dinda of Rising Pune Super Giants (no longer a team) scored 30 runs in an over against Mumbai Indians in 2017 against Delhi Capitals in the same season.



Apart from this, in 2018, young pacer Shivam Mavi played 29 against Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) and Bravo bowled the same number of runs for Mumbai Indians against three-time champion Chennai Super Kings while playing from KKR.

The most expensive over was thrown in IPL history in 2011, scoring 37 runs. West Indian opener Chris Gayle made 37 in one over of Prashant Parameswaran while playing against Kochi Tuskers Kerala (no longer a team).