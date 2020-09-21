Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer said after winning in a fluctuating match against Kings XI Punjab to Super Over DC vs KXIP The team does not come under pressure under such circumstances and is used to such matches.

Iyer said, ‘It was difficult to see such ups and downs in the match but our team is used to it. Even in the last season, we faced such situations. The Delhi Capitals’ winning heroes were Marcus Stoinis and Kagiso Rabada. Rabada conceded just two runs in the super over and took two wickets.



See Scorecard- Delhi Capitals vs Kings XI Punjab

Iyer also said that the team will have to practice taking catches. Iyer said, “Rabada match-winning player and the way Stoynis batted, he turned the match around. It was difficult to take a catch due to light falling on the eyes but this is not an excuse. We have to improve this department. ‘ Delhi scored 157 for eight with the help of a man-of-the-match Stoinis half-century.



IPL 2020 schedule





After that Stoynis also handled the bowling well when Ravichandran Ashwin was injured and took two wickets off the last two balls to tie the match and draw it to the super over. Ashwin managed only one over in which he took two wickets. He then left the field after being injured but Iyer hinted that he could play in the next match.

IPL team

He said, ‘Ashwin said that he will be fit till the next match but ultimately the physio has to decide. Axar Patel bowled brilliantly in the middle overs after his injury.

Kings XI Punjab captain KL Rahul strongly praised Mayank Agarwal but also said that his team made some mistakes. Rahul said, ‘This was our first match and we learned a lot from it. He (Mayank) played an incredible innings and took the match so close. He is doing well in Test matches and bringing the match so close will boost the confidence of the team.

He said, ‘As a captain, whatever the outcome, I take responsibility for it. We stick to our strategy but we also made some mistakes. We remained positive even when the score was 55 for five.