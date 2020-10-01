In the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020), the batsmen of Kings XI Punjab occupy the top 2 among the batsmen with the highest runs. Good friends and these two openers from Punjab have performed brilliantly in IPL 2020 so far. Both have scored centuries in IPL 2020.KL Rahul has scored 222 runs in three matches, unbeaten 1 time. Rahul is the first batsman to score a century in this season’s IPL. He has scored at a strike rate of 156.33.

The second rung is Mayank Agarwal. He is just one run behind his captain. Aggarwal has scored 221 runs in three match innings. He has also scored a century. Aggarwal had scored a century against Rajasthan Royals. He scored at a strike rate of 170. Apart from this, half century has also been put.

The Punjab team has so far scored over 200 runs in two out of three matches. This has been possible due to their strong top order. This opening pair has given Punjab a strong base. If Punjab has to go ahead in the tournament, then these batsmen will have a big responsibility.