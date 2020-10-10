For Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, this season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 has not gone so far and he is going through his worst phase in this tournament. This season, Dhoni is also targeted by fans for his performance. Considered an excellent finisher, Dhoni failed on several occasions in the IPL 2020 and has been the target of criticism on social media. Under his captaincy, Chennai is currently ranked sixth in the points table with four points from 4 out of 6 matches won and 2 wins. Meanwhile, Dhoni once again appeared in a new look before the match against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

During this time Dhoni appeared in a new hairstyle which is better in terms of the abnormal heat falling in the Gulf country UAE. Dhoni’s look has been well received by his fans and he is commenting fiercely on it.

Ben Stokes may be in Rajasthan’s playing XI against Hyderabad

Talking about the match, Royal Challengers Bangalore scored 169 for four with the help of captain Virat Kohli’s 90-run aggressive half-century, winning the toss against Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League match in Dubai on Saturday. Kohli faced 52 balls during his innings which included four fours and four sixes. Opener Devdutt Padikkal contributed 33 runs in 34 balls (two fours and a six). Kohli shared 53 runs for the second wicket with Padikkal and then a 76-run stand for the fifth wicket with Shivam Dubey (22 not out).

IPL 2020: Krunal Pandya and Faf Duplessis also took ‘Break the Beard’