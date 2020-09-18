Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise team Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have associated big names like Virat Kohli, AB de Villiers, but the team has not been able to win a single IPL title till date. Captain Virat believes that this time the RCB team is absolutely balanced and also a strong contender for the title. Meanwhile, former Team India cricketer Sunil Gavaskar has told which cricketer will be the match winner for RCB this time. Gavaskar has not named Virat or ABD.

The RCB team has got big names like Aaron Finch, Chris Morris this year, which has brought better balance in the team. The arrival of Mike Hewson and Simon Katich in the coach staff may also see an improvement in the team’s performance. Gavaskar wrote in his column for Sportsstar, ‘Why RCB team could not win any title till date, this is the first. With Virat and ABD, no team can lack runs. I think the problem is when both of them fail, then the other cricketers disappointed the team.

Gavaskar continued, “The team has a new coach and it looks like this year will be RCB.” Gavaskar said during this time that which player on UAE pitches can be a match winner for the team. He said, ‘In such pitches that are slow, it would be good that both these batsmen start the innings. On such pitches, Yuzvendra Chahal can prove to be a match winner for RCB. RCB are scheduled to play their first match on 21 September, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.