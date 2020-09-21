Legendary off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has praised Ambati Rayudu for his outstanding performance in the first match of the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League. He said that Rayudu was entitled to the number four position in the batting order of the Indian team for the World Cup last year. However, the selectors included Vijay Shankar in place of Rayudu.The first match of IPL 2020 was played between Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians. Rayudu’s innings of 71 off 48 balls helped his team reach a target of 163.

Harbhajan said, “The partnership between Rayudu and du Plessis played a key role in winning the Chennai Super Kings. We have made a good start and it should be hoped that this journey will continue like this.

The Chennai spinner said in a conversation with Sports Tak, ‘I remember when we won the IPL two years ago, we only defeated Mumbai Indians in the first match. So this is a good omen and I hope that this time also we will be the winner. ‘

Asked questions on Rayudu’s performance, Harbhajan said he felt it was an ‘injustice’ to not pick Rayudu in the World Cup 2019.

Harbhajan said, ‘Rayudu is less praised. I think Rayudu was unfair when the team was selected for the World Cup. Of course, he should have been in the team. But he once again showed how much potential he had. Age is on one side and talent on the other. And we need to see the talent itself.