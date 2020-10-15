New history was created in the match of Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals played on Thursday in the Indian Premier League. Delhi Capitals fast bowler Enrich Norkhia has thrown the fastest ball in the history of the world’s popular cricket league. Enrich Norkhia has done this history by throwing the ball at a speed of 156.2 KM / hr. Norkhia also received the Man of the Match award against Rajasthan Royals.

In the third over of the innings against Rajasthan Royals, Norkhia bowled with great speed. Norchia bowled the fifth ball of the third over at a speed of 156.22 kmph. Jos Buttler, however, gave a foursome root to this donkey. But Norkhia did not let his speed decrease. Norchia bowled the next ball at a speed of 155.4 kmph, which Butler missed out on playing and became bold.

Three balls of this over by Norkhia has been recorded as the fastest three balls in the history of IPL. In the same over, Norkia threw another ball at a speed of 154.7 kmph.

Five fast balls of IPL history

Enrich Norkhia – 156.2 KM / hr

Enrich Norkhia – 155.2 KM / hr

Enrich Norkhia – 154.7 KM / hr

Dale Steyn – 154.4 KM / hr

Kagiso Rabada – 154.2 KM / hr

The special thing is that all the three bowlers who have thrown the fastest five balls in the history of IPL are from South Africa. But now the first three places have been occupied by Norkhia.

Norchia took two wickets for 33 runs in 4 overs in this match. Thanks to the bowling of Norkhia, the Delhi Capitals team managed to defend the target of 161 runs against Rajasthan Royals.

