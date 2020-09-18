The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) said on Friday that media would not be present in the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League due to strict health safety protocols in view of the corona virus. Not only this, this will be the first edition of the IPL in which the franchise will not need to hold a press conference before the match. However, a virtual media conference is mandatory after all matches.

“The Dream 11 Indian Premier League 2020 is being held in a closed stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the Kovid-19 pandemic,” the BCCI said in a media release. Given the health and safety protocol, media personnel will not be allowed inside the stadium to cover the match or to cover the team’s practice session. “

According to this, “Also, given the circumstances this year, there will be no new media registration except for UAE Media.” It added, “The BCCI understands the level of interest in the league, so the media will receive a virtual press after each match. Will provide conference facilities. ” This means that only outlets in this Gulf country can register for official updates.

Journalists currently registered with the BCCI will continue to receive press releases and regular updates before and after each match. These press releases will have information about the process of joining a virtual press conference after the match and sending questions to team representatives during the match days.

The BCCI will also provide 35 photographs each match to these recognized media and will remain so throughout the tournament. These are more photos than in previous years. “The photos should be used for editorial purposes only and credit has to be given to BCCI / IPL on each platform,” the release said.

Significantly, after a long wait, the Indian Premier League (IPL) schedule was released on 6 September and according to tradition, the defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings in the first match on 19 September in Abu Dhabi. The world’s largest T20 league is being held this year in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah in three locations of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) due to the increase in the number of cases of Kovid-19 in India.

After the inaugural match of the tournament, the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab will be face to face in Dubai on the next day, while on 21 September there will be a match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Royal Challengers Bangalore. The first match in Sharjah will be played on 22 September between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings.

