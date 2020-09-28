The ninth IPL match between Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals was thrilling. In this match, the audience got rain of sixes and fours. In this match, Punjab scored 223 runs in 20 overs in the first play. In reply, Rajasthan chased down the target three balls ago with the help of Rahul Tewatia, Sanju Samson and captain Steve Smith. In this match, the amazing fielding of Nicholas Puran of Punjab won the hearts of all. His efforts have been appreciated by people all over the world. Puran’s leap at the boundary was saluted by the world’s best fielder and team coach Jonty Rhodes.

However, the batsman was not out on this catch, but Nicolas Puran definitely saved five runs for the team. During the match, South African great Jonty Rhodes, who was the fielding coach of the team and the best fielder of his time, stood up and bowed his head in honor of Puran.

This fantastic fielding of Puran was praised by all the players on the field. Sanju Samson, who shot the shot, was surprised by Puran’s effort. Prior to this, Puran also showed in batting. He scored an unbeaten 25 from just eight balls with the help of three sixes and brought the team score to 220. However, Puran’s batting and superb fielding also could not win his team and Rajasthan chased the biggest run in IPL history.

Earlier, KL Rahul and Mayank shared 183 runs for the first wicket, which is the third largest partnership in the IPL as an opening. Mayank scored his first century of his IPL career. Mayank has reached number two in the history of IPL in terms of fastest century by Indian batsmen. Yusuf Pathan is the number one Indian in this case.