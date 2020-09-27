Mayank Agarwal hit a stormy 106 for Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) against Rajasthan Royals (RR), while captain KL Rahul hit 69 off 54 balls. But the thing that is being discussed the most is the fielding of Nicholas Puran. The batsman was surprised by his fielding, Sachin Tendulkar has also been called the God of cricket.

Sharing the picture of Puran on Twitter, Sachin wrote- This is the best fielding I have seen in my life. Explain that in the 8th over of Rajasthan’s innings, Sanju Samson shot for a six off Ravi Bishnoi. The ball had reached the boundary when Nicholas Pooran dived like Superman and converted 6 runs into two.

Actually, he sent the ball inside the ground before it fell. His body was completely in the air while catching the ball and throwing it back inside the ground. Everyone was surprised by his amazing fielding. Even Samson himself could not believe that this ball was not sixed.

It is noteworthy that in the 9th match of IPL 2020, Kings XI Punjab scored 223 for 2 wickets in 20 overs against Rajasthan Royals.