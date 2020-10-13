The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) said on Monday that it has started taking samples of players participating in the Indian Premier League in the UAE. Nada has given information about this by tweeting. Nada tweeted from its official handle, “Nada India has hired employees collecting samples in Dubai for dope testing of cricketers participating in IPL 2020. We have already started dope testing of Indian and international cricketers participating in IPL. ”
When asked by NADA Director General Naveen Aggarwal, he told, “The process of taking samples of players for dope testing has started a few days ago. I do not want to comment further.
Half the journey of the IPL, which started in the United Arab Emirates from 19 September, is over. So far, all the teams have played seven matches. At this time, Mumbai Indians are on top with five wins while Delhi Daredevils are in second place with the same number of wins. Mumbai-Delhi-Bangalore have won five matches, Kolkata four and Hyderabad and Rajasthan have won three each.
