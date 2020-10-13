The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA) said on Monday that it has started taking samples of players participating in the Indian Premier League in the UAE. Nada has given information about this by tweeting. Nada tweeted from its official handle, “Nada India has hired employees collecting samples in Dubai for dope testing of cricketers participating in IPL 2020. We have already started dope testing of Indian and international cricketers participating in IPL. ”

When asked by NADA Director General Naveen Aggarwal, he told, “The process of taking samples of players for dope testing has started a few days ago. I do not want to comment further.