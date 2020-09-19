Cricket team is game and the advice of partner is important here. A winning example of this was seen in the match being played between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Mumbai Indians (MI). The Chennai Super Kings, led by Dhoni, chased down 163 runs in this match as Murali Vijay got the second blow. He was LBW on a personal score of just one run.
In such a situation, he did not take a review, while on TV replays, it seemed clear that if he had accepted Faf’s advice, he could carry on his innings and Chennai would not be in trouble. Let us know that before that, opener Shane Watson was out on LBW for just 4 runs. After Murali’s dismissal, CSK were reduced to two for 6.
It is noteworthy that the strong batting order of the current winner Mumbai Indians could not score big against Chennai Super Kings in the first match of IPL-13. Mumbai have scored a respectable score of 162 runs after losing nine wickets in 20 overs after much effort. After a good start, Mumbai was expected to score big, but in the end Pollard also flopped and Hardik Pandya too.
