After the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, the points table has once again caused major upsurge. The victory of Mumbai Indians has put him at the top of the first points table. At the same time, Punjab team has reached number six after losing two consecutive matches. Delhi Capitals at number two, Kolkata Knight Riders at number three and Rajasthan Royals at number four. All teams have won two matches.

The special thing is that the teams that were in the first five places have won two matches, while everyone has lost one each except Mumbai. Although Mumbai Indians have won only two matches in four matches, but the net remains at number one on the basis of run rate. Royal Challengers Bangalore are at number five, Sunrisers Hyderabad at number seven and Chennai Super Kings at the last place.

Change in Orange Cap and Purple Cap

After the match between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab, the situation of Orange Cap and Purple Cap has changed. Punjab opener Mayank Agarwal, who played an innings of 25 runs against Mumbai, has become an orange cap holder with 246 runs. Second number is Punjab captain KL Rahul who has scored 239 runs. At the same time, Punjab fast bowler Mohammad Shami has captured the Purple Cap with 8 wickets. At number two is Delhi Capitals fast bowler Rabada who has taken seven wickets.

After the match played between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad on Friday, the position of the Orange Cap may change. If Faf du Plessis scores 74, he can become the highest run-scorer in IPL 2020. At the same time, if Chennai fast bowler Sam Karan takes four wickets, then he can capture the purple cap. Karan has taken five wickets in three matches so far.

