Hearty Pandya Hardik Pandya is yet to score a half century in the IPL 2020. But in his last two matches, Pandya has definitely shown a bang. His innings has made an impact in the match. He had a strong game against Kolkata and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Entertainment is guaranteed even if Pandya bats in his color. (Photo Credit – BCCI / IPL)

James pattinson The Mumbai fast bowler has taken 8 wickets so far. He is doing well with the ball. He has troubled the opposition team with speed and bounce. Mumbai have good fast bowlers and Pattinson is an important part of it. He shares the new ball with Trent Boult and tries to put pressure on the opposition team from the very beginning. (Photo Credit – BCCI / IPL)

Quinton de Cock Quinton de Kock faced some trouble in the opening matches but against Sunrisers Hyderabad, he signaled his return to form with a 39-ball 67. He starts the innings with Rohit. He will have to try again to play a strong innings. Mumbai Indians have yet to give Chris Lynn a chance and De Kock will be under pressure to continue to perform well. (Photo Credit – BCCI / IPL)

Sanju Samson Sanju Samson started the league with two half-centuries. But after that he was out in single digit against Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bangalore. This left-handed batsman is an important part of the Rajasthan Royals team. If the bat of Samson batting on the important position of number three moves, it will undoubtedly benefit Rajasthan. (Photo Credit – BCCI / IPL)

Jose butler Rajasthan Royals wicket-keeper batsman Jose Butler started well in the tournament but could not convert it into a big innings. However, it is not easy to hold a batsman like Butler for a long time. Butler has played 24 matches for Mumbai Indians in 2016 and 2017. In such a situation, he will know a lot about that team. (Photo Credit – BCCI / IPL)

Rajasthan team has so far won two out of four matches and has four points, while Mumbai Indians team has won three out of 5 matches. There will be special eye on the performance of these five players in the match between the two teams today.