The defending champions Mumbai Indians, who have lost their first match in the IPL, will take on Wednesday (September 22) with the intention of making a comeback against Kolkata Knight Riders. Mumbai suffered a five-wicket defeat to Chennai Super Kings in their first match in Abu Dhabi and this will be their second match in the IPL. This is Kolkata’s first match in the IPL and will aim for a winning start to the tournament.

The Mumbai team, led by four-time champion and star batsman Rohit Sharma, had made a lot of mistakes in the match against Chennai, which resulted in their defeat. Captain Rohit could not perform as expected in the first match but he will have to play the responsibility of playing a big innings against Kolkata. It is important for Mumbai that its captain stays in the field for a long time. Rohit was able to score 12 runs against Chennai.

Suryakumar Yadav 17, Hardik Pandya 14 and Kieron Pollard 18 were out. Only Quinton Dickock scored 33 and Saurabh Tiwary scored 42 runs. Mumbai were able to score 162 runs for nine wickets and after the defeat Rohit conceded that the team fell behind by 15-20 runs.

Mumbai have two world-class bowlers in the form of Jasprit Bumrah and Trent Boult and will have to shoulder the responsibility of stopping the opposition team in powerplays and death overs. Hardik Pandya is an all-rounder but he did not bowl any over against Chennai and he is playing as a pure batsman. Playing as a batsman, Hardik will have to understand the value of his wicket and stay at the crease for a long time. Pollard is required to show his explosive ability and in the death overs he will have to stick to the end so that the team can reach a better score.

Two-time champions Kolkata last won the IPL title in 2014 and the team captain was Gautam Gambhir. The current captain of the team is wicket-keeper batsman Dinesh Karthik and he will have a huge responsibility to take the team to the title floor. Bollywood king Shahrukh Khan’s team Kolkata will have to do the same charisma as Shah Rukh’s Caribbean Premier League team Trinbago Night Riders won the title for the fourth time this year.

The Kolkata team has a number of good players in the form of Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan, Andre Russell, Pat Cummins, Kuldeep Yadav and the young Shubman Gill who can give the team a winning start in the tournament. Karthik will expect Naren to bat the same explosive in the opening as he has done in the last few seasons. Gill, Morgan, Karthik and Russell can give the team a strong score.

Kolkata bought Pat Cummins for a huge price of Rs 15.50 crore for this season, making him the most expensive foreign player. Australian fast bowler Cummins will have to make this price worth it from the very first match. 27 years old Keckmins has taken 97 wickets in 82 T20 matches and his best performance in this format has been four wickets for 16 runs. The match between Mumbai and Kolkata will certainly be interesting and Mumbai will have to take full life to make a comeback in this match as Rohit knows the strength of Kolkata team.

The full squad of both teams is like this:

Kolkata Knight Riders: Dinesh Karthik (Captain), Eoin Morgan, Nitish Rana, Rahul Tripathi, Rinku Singh, Shubman Gill, Siddhesh Lad, Ali Khan, Kamlesh Nagerkoti, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Pat Cummins, Famous Krishna, Sandeep Warrier, Shivam Mavi, Varun Chakraborty , Andre Russell, Chris Green, M Siddharth, Sunil Naren, Nikhil Naik, Tom Banton.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLenaghan, Mohsin Khan , Nathan Culpert Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton Dickock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.