The 13th match of IPL 2020 will be between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab on Thursday. Both the teams had done well in the last match but despite this they had to face defeat. Kings XI gave Rajasthan Royals a target of 224 runs in the match played on Sunday, but they could not defend it. At the same time, Mumbai tried to reach the target of 202 against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) thanks to the brilliant innings of Kieron Pollard and Ishan Kishan, but the match was lost in the Super Over.

Punjab bowlers did not appear in their rhythm against Rajasthan Royals. Rahul Tewatia’s five sixes in one over from Sheldon Cottrell is proof of this. Even the best in-form Mohammad Shami took 53 runs in four overs and took three wickets. Barring leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi, no bowler was able to make an impact in the last match. Captain KL Rahul, however, kept a very positive attitude and encouraged the enthusiasm of his bowlers. He will now be expecting better performance from his bowlers.

Kings XI have not given an opportunity to explosive batsman Chris Gayle yet, but his batting looks strong due to the brilliant performances of Rahul and Mayank Agarwal. If Mumbai wants to win the match, then both of them will have to be dismissed cheaply. Both Rahul and Agarwal have so far scored a century and a half-century each. Against the Royals, they shared an 183-run partnership for the first wicket.

The batting and bowling department of Mumbai seems quite balanced. He has batsmen like captain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan in the top order followed by aggressive batsmen like Pollard and Hardik Pandya. The form of his star fast bowler Jasprit Bumrah remains a matter of concern for Mumbai. There has been lack of consistency in their performance in the matches played so far. Bumrah has taken three wickets in three matches and he has failed to make an impact. The Mumbai team has played the first match on this ground and will try to take advantage of it. He played his first two matches at this ground.

The teams are as follows:

Kings XI Punjab: KL Rahul (Captain), Mayank Agarwal, Sheldon Cottrell, Chris Gayle, Glenn Maxwell, Mohammed Shami, Mujib ur Rehman, Karun Nair, James Neesham, Nicholas Pooran, Ishan Porrell, Arshadip Singh, Murugan Ashwin, Krishnappa Gautam, Harpreet Brar, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Sarfaraz Khan, Mandeep Singh, Darshan Nalkande, Ravi Bishnoi, Simran Singh, Jagdish Suchit, Tajinder Singh, Hardas Willogen.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Anukul Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kieron Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLanegan, Mohsin Khan, Nathan Culter-Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton Dickock, Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfen Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.

