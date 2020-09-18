The first match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played on 19 September between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi. Like every time, the first match of the IPL will be played between the defending champions and last year’s runners-up team. The only team to win four titles in the history of IPL, Mumbai Indians will look to defend their title this year. The team suffered a major setback when Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga withdrew from the season for personal reasons. In his place, Mumbai Indians team has included Australian fast bowler James Pattinson. Let’s take a look at the team list of Mumbai Indians and know which player’s role is-

The player Country Roll Rohit Sharma (Captain) India Batsman Sherfane Rutherford West indies Batsman Suryakumar Yadav India Batsman Anmolpreet Singh India Batsman Chris lynn Australia Batsman Saurabh Tiwari India Batsman Ishan Kishan India Wicket keeper batsman Quinton Dickock South Africa Wicket keeper batsman Aditya stars India Wicket keeper batsman Hardik Pandya India All rounder Kieron Pollard West indies All rounder Krunal Pandya India All rounder Suchit Roy India All rounder Dhaval Kulkarni India Bowler Jaspreet Bumrah India Bowler Rahul Chahar India Bowler Trent Bolt New zealand Bowler Mohsin Khan India Bowler Prince Balwant Rai Singh India Bowler Digvijay Deshmukh India Bowler Jayant Yadav India Bowler Nathan Coulter Nile Australia Bowler James pattinson Australia Bowler

Strong side of mumbai indians

The team of Mumbai Indians looks very balanced, the team has a perfect mix of experienced and young players. The team’s batting line-up looks very strong. Players like captain Rohit Sharma, Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav strengthen the top order. Mumbai Indians have a few all-rounders in the form of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard, who have played the role of finishers well in the past if needed. The Jaspreet Bumrah-led pace attack includes Trent Boult, Mitchell McLinnagan and Pattinson, who bolster the team.

Mumbai Indians’ weak side

The team has specialist spinners in the form of Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, while Krunal Pandya has also impressed with his spin bowling. This time the tournament is being played in the UAE, the pitch will be helpful to the spinners and this is the only side which is looking weak for Mumbai Indians. Apart from this, the team will definitely miss Malinga, who has been an important part of the team for the last several years.

Mumbai Indians support staff

Head Coach: Mahela Jayawardene

Batting Coach: Robin Singh

Bowling Coach: Shane Bond

Fielding Coach: James Payment

Director of Cricket Operations: Zaheer Khan