The first match of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) will be played on 19 September between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in Abu Dhabi. Like every time, the first match of the IPL will be played between the defending champions and last year’s runners-up team. The only team to win four titles in the history of IPL, Mumbai Indians will look to defend their title this year. The team suffered a major setback when Sri Lankan fast bowler Lasith Malinga withdrew from the season for personal reasons. In his place, Mumbai Indians team has included Australian fast bowler James Pattinson. Let’s take a look at the team list of Mumbai Indians and know which player’s role is-
IPL 2020: Mumbai Indians probable playing XI, team list and schedule, know everything
|The player
|Country
|Roll
|Rohit Sharma (Captain)
|India
|Batsman
|Sherfane Rutherford
|West indies
|Batsman
|Suryakumar Yadav
|India
|Batsman
|Anmolpreet Singh
|India
|Batsman
|Chris lynn
|Australia
|Batsman
|Saurabh Tiwari
|India
|Batsman
|Ishan Kishan
|India
|Wicket keeper batsman
|Quinton Dickock
|South Africa
|Wicket keeper batsman
|Aditya stars
|India
|Wicket keeper batsman
|Hardik Pandya
|India
|All rounder
|Kieron Pollard
|West indies
|All rounder
|Krunal Pandya
|India
|All rounder
|Suchit Roy
|India
|All rounder
|Dhaval Kulkarni
|India
|Bowler
|Jaspreet Bumrah
|India
|Bowler
|Rahul Chahar
|India
|Bowler
|Trent Bolt
|New zealand
|Bowler
|Mohsin Khan
|India
|Bowler
|Prince Balwant Rai Singh
|India
|Bowler
|Digvijay Deshmukh
|India
|Bowler
|Jayant Yadav
|India
|Bowler
|Nathan Coulter Nile
|Australia
|Bowler
|James pattinson
|Australia
|Bowler
Strong side of mumbai indians
The team of Mumbai Indians looks very balanced, the team has a perfect mix of experienced and young players. The team’s batting line-up looks very strong. Players like captain Rohit Sharma, Quinton Dickock, Suryakumar Yadav strengthen the top order. Mumbai Indians have a few all-rounders in the form of Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya and Kieron Pollard, who have played the role of finishers well in the past if needed. The Jaspreet Bumrah-led pace attack includes Trent Boult, Mitchell McLinnagan and Pattinson, who bolster the team.
IPL to start with CSK-MI match, see full schedule in Hindi here
Mumbai Indians’ weak side
The team has specialist spinners in the form of Rahul Chahar, Jayant Yadav, while Krunal Pandya has also impressed with his spin bowling. This time the tournament is being played in the UAE, the pitch will be helpful to the spinners and this is the only side which is looking weak for Mumbai Indians. Apart from this, the team will definitely miss Malinga, who has been an important part of the team for the last several years.
Mumbai Indians support staff
Head Coach: Mahela Jayawardene
Batting Coach: Robin Singh
Bowling Coach: Shane Bond
Fielding Coach: James Payment
Director of Cricket Operations: Zaheer Khan
.
Leave a Reply