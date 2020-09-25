Last year’s champion Mumbai Indians lost to Chennai Super Kings in the first match of the IPL, but defeated Kolkata Knight Riders in their next match. In this match, Rohit Sharma scored 80 runs off 54 balls. The team’s score reached 195. Rohit hit six sixes in his innings. He reached number two in the history of the tournament after Dhoni (200) sixes. In response, Dinesh Karthik’s team remained under constant pressure and lost the match by scoring 49 runs by 146 runs.

Millions of fans watched Mumbai Indians batting on television. One of them was Agastya, son of Hardik Pandya. He was supporting Mumbai with his mother Natasha Stankovic. The Mumbai Indians tweeted and captioned the photo, Agastya wearing a blue and gold color T-shirt, along with his mother, the youngest member of our family. Please tell that Hardik and Natasha had a son born here in July and they received good wishes from all over the world.

Apart from this, Mumbai Indians have shared another video. In this video, Mumbai Indians showed how the families of the players are watching the matches in the team room in the UAE.

Let us know that Hardik Pandya was hit wicket against Kolkata. He scored 18 runs off 13 balls. Fans were hoping that Hardik Pandya would contribute something with the ball as well, but head coach Mahela Jayawardene revealed that the team was not going to bowl to him, as he has recently recovered from injury.

Fans came in support of Sunil Gavaskar for his controversial statement on Anushka Sharma regarding Virat Kohli’s performance, shared video of commentary

After registering their first win in the IPL 2020, Mumbai next take on Royal Challengers Bangalore on 28 September. On October 1, Mumbai will play against Kings XI Punjab.