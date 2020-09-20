Mumbai Indians is considered the most successful team in IPL history as this team, led by Rohit Sharma, has won four titles. Mumbai, who emerged as the current winners in the 13th season of the league, which started on Saturday, got a failed start and were defeated by Chennai Super Kings by five wickets. This is not a new thing for Mumbai but for the eighth time in a row that Mumbai lost in the first match of the season. Chennai has defeated him twice out of eight.

It started in 2013 and continues till 2020. In 2013, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai in their first match by two runs. In 2014, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai by 41 runs. In 2015 too, Mumbai lost by seven wickets to Kolkata. In 2016, Rising Pune Supergiant won Mumbai by nine wickets. The following year too, the Supergiants defeated Mumbai by seven wickets.

IPL 2020: Where did Mumbai Indians, MS Dhoni play mind game in a very exciting match?

Chennai, who returned in 2018, defeated Mumbai by one wicket in the first match and in 2019 also Delhi Capitals defeated Rohit’s captaincy team by 37 runs. The story did not change in 2020 either. Chennai, led by Dhoni, did not allow Mumbai to start the season with a win.

Therefore there should not be tension

However, it should not be forgotten that in these eight years, Mumbai has won four titles. She first became an IPL winner in 2013 and then also won the IPL in 2015, 2017, 2019.

Understand this