The current contender Mumbai Indians is being seen as a strong contender in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. But in the Indian Premier League’s 13th season debut match on Saturday, Mumbai Indians suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of last year’s runners-up Chennai Super Kings. But losing in the IPL debut match is not new to Mumbai Indians at all. Mumbai Indians have suffered their first match defeat of the season for the seventh consecutive time.

On two of the seven occasions, Mumbai Indians have been beaten by Chennai Super Kings. The Mumbai Indians’ defeat in the debut match started from 2013 and continues till 2020. In 2013, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai by two runs in their first match. In 2014, Kolkata Knight Riders beat Mumbai by 41 runs. In 2015 too, Mumbai lost by seven wickets to Kolkata.

In 2016, Rising Pune Supergiant won Mumbai by nine wickets. The following year too, Supergiants defeated Mumbai by seven wickets. Chennai returned in 2018, beating Mumbai by one wicket in the first match and in 2019 also Delhi Capitals defeated Rohit’s captaincy team by 37 runs.

In 2020, Mumbai Indians failed to break the losing streak in the debut match. After losing the toss, Mumbai Indians came out to bat first and scored 162 runs in 9 overs in 20 overs. Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings achieved this target by losing five wickets in 19.2 overs.

It is not such a bad thing for Mumbai Indians to lose in a debut match. After losing the opening match on four occasions in seven, the team has made a great comeback. Mumbai Indians have won four titles in these seven years. She first became an IPL winner in 2013 and then managed to win the IPL title in 2015, 2017, 2019 as well.

