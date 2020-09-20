Under the leadership of captain Rohit Sharma, Mumbai Indians suffered a five-wicket defeat at the hands of Chennai Super Kings in the inaugural match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020 played in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. Along with this, he retained a poor record of not winning in his first match of IPL since 2013. However, under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, Mumbai Indians are the only team to capture the IPL title 4 times. Mumbai has become champions in 2013, 2015, 2017 and 2019.

Under Rohit Sharma’s captaincy, Mumbai lost to Royal Challengers Bangalore in their first encounter of 2013, while in 2014 and 2015 they lost to Kolkata Knight Riders. Similarly, in 2016 and 2017, Pune Giants defeated Mumbai in the first match itself. In 2018, he had to face defeat while playing against Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals in 2019. In 2020, Mumbai has again tasted defeat at the hands of Chennai.

Chennai beat Mumbai in the first match

Ambati Rayudu’s brilliant innings and his century partnership with Faf Duplesey, who were in the spotlight for not being selected in the World Cup squad last year, helped the Chennai Super Kings beat the defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets here on Saturday, the 13th Indian Premier League (IPL) I started my campaign with a win.

IPL 2020: Dhoni sets special record in first match, wins 100 matches as captain for Chennai Super Kings

Rayudu scored 71 off 48 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes, and added 115 runs for the third wicket with Faf Duplesey (58 not out off 44 balls) hitting Chennai with a poor start. In the final moments, Sam Currain scored 18 runs with the help of two sixes. Chennai scored 166 runs for five wickets in 19.2 overs.

IPL 2020: Ambati Rayudu shines, Chennai Super Kings start with a win by defeating Mumbai Indians

Mumbai scored only 41 runs in the last six overs and lost six wickets in the meantime, reaching 162 for nine. Eventually he found it expensive. On his side, Saurabh Tiwari (42 off 31 balls, three fours, one six) and Quinton Dyak (33 off 20 balls, five fours) contributed significantly. Chennai had lost all four previous matches to Mumbai, but this time it managed to get off to a great start by defeating its arch-rivals.