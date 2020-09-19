The opening of the 13th season of the Indian Premier League is being played in the UAE from today, 19 September. The second time between Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings will be a clash at the International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. In 2014, when the IPL was shifted to the UAE, the Mumbai Indians had to face defeat.

Mumbai’s record is very bad in UAE

Due to Corona virus, this year the Indian Premier League has been shifted to United Arab Emirates instead of India. This is the third time IPL matches will be played abroad. The tournament was played in South Africa because of the 2009 Lok Sabha elections, while in 2014 the opening matches were held in the UAE. The entire season of IPL 2020 will be in the three grounds of UAE, Dubai Abu Dhabi and Sharjah.

Mumbai Indians have played five matches in the UAE so far. In these five matches, the team of Mumbai Indians has suffered defeat. However, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma is not worried about the bad record. Rohit Sharma says that only two players of that team are currently playing, the whole team is new.

At the same time, Chennai team has an edge in UAE compared to Mumbai Indians. The Chennai team has won three of their five matches played in the UAE. Under Dhoni, CSK will try to maintain its best record.

There has been a clash between the two teams once

A match was played in 2014 between the two teams at the Dubai ground in the UAE. Batting first in this match, Mumbai Indians scored 141 runs for the loss of 7 wickets in 20 overs. Chennai team won the match by scoring 142 runs in 19 overs at the loss of three wickets.

