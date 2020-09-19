Cadbury Dairy Milk, the iconic brand of Mondelez India, has partnered with IPL team Mumbai Indians as their official goodness partner. The company has started the ‘#SayThankYou’ initiative to send a message of gratitude to those whose contribution has not yet been recognized. As part of this initiative, the brand will provide health insurance to daily wage laborers through its NGO partner Nirmana, doubling the runs scored in all matches by the Mumbai Indians team.

Anil Viswanathan, Senior Director, Marketing (Chocolates), Insights and Analytics at Mondelez India, said that as an optimistic and progressive brand, Cadbury Dairy Milk has always believed that a little generosity shown to someone should form the basis of a long friendship. Can. Sometimes such small gestures make a big impact. This year has told us the importance of the people from whom our city, society and life’s car runs at full speed. This is the main ideology behind starting this initiative. Most people in India have a passion for cricket. We want to use T20’s platform to encourage our consumers. This season, runs scored by the Mumbai Indians team will also count outside the cricket match.

A Mumbai Indians spokesperson said on this partnership that we are very happy to partner with Cadbury Dairy Milk. People of Mumbai Indians believe in compassion, kindness, sympathy and solidarity. This true sentiment is also reflected in the ‘One Family’ theory of Mumbai Indians. This initiative by Cadbury Dairy Milk is highly appreciated, which also resonates in our thoughts. The world is facing a very challenging time at the moment. It is very important that we as a collective force take care of and sympathize with the people affected by Corona. We hope that with our partnership we will be able to help the needy people to put a smile on their face.

