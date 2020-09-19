The first match of the 13th season of the IPL is to be played between the 4-time champions Team Mumbai Indians and Chennai Super Kings on September 19. The defending champions Mumbai team, which is full of big shot batsmen, is considered very strong. At the same time, the Chennai team has no shortage of experienced players.

Top order of mumbai strong

Mumbai Indians will have the strength to bat for the solid opening pair of skipper Rohit Sharma and South Africa’s Quinton de Kock, besides Australian Chris Lynn could prove to be a better option if needed.

The team has many big hitters

Batsmen like Suryakumar Yadav, Kairan Pollard, injury returning Hardik Pandya and his brother Kunal Pandya will strengthen the team’s middle order. Compared to other teams, Mumbai will have a bit of an edge here as they all specialize in playing big shots.

Spin bowling is a problem

The main problem for the Mumbai team will be in creating the right bowling combination, especially in the spin department. Talking about fast bowling, Malinga withdrew from the tournament citing personal reasons. In his absence, pressure will be high on Jasprit Bumrah. Bumrah, who took the highest number of 19 wickets for the team last season, has been away from cricket for a long time due to injury. Last home season for off-spinner Jayant Yadav was not good. The team will have expectations from Rahul Chahar, who performed better last season.

The entire team of Mumbai Indians

Such is the team– Rohit Sharma (captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Chris Lynn, Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Kairan Pollard, Aditya Tare, Anmolpreet Singh, Saurabh Tiwari, Ishan Kishan, Suchit Roy, Dhawal Kulkarni, Jaspreet Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Trent Boult, Mohsin Khan, Prince Balwant Rai Singh, Digvijay Deshmukh, Jayant Yadav, Nathan Kuppter Nile, James Pattinson

Mumbai Indians full schedule