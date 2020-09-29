Mumbai Indians suffered a defeat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a match played late on Monday. The Mumbai team had equaled RCB’s score thanks to Ishaan Kishan’s 99-run innings. But in the super over, Mumbai did not send Ishaan Kishan to bat. The decision of the team management not to bat Kishan in the Super Over is being criticized. Team coach Jayawardene has defended his experienced players.

Mahela Jayawardene has defended this strategy, saying that he was confident of his experienced players that they would complete the task. The defending champion team decided to send Hardik Pandya along with Pollard. However, this strategy failed and Navdeep Saini’s team could muster only seven runs in the over and lost the match.

Jayawardene said that Kishan was feeling tired after playing a long innings. He said, “If you could see then Kishan was very tired at that time. We were thinking that we need some fresh players who can play big shots.

The coach said, “It is easy to say later but Pollard and Hardik have done a good job in the Super Over in the past, two experienced players who are capable of doing the job.” You have to take risk regarding these decisions and they can go in favor of anyone. If we had scored 10 or 12 runs then anything could have happened.

Jayawardene admitted that even for a bowler with the ability of Jasprit Bumrah, it was extremely difficult to defend seven runs. He said, “In the super over we could not score runs on three balls, this is where we lost. We lost the wicket and then played two balls empty.

Let us know that the team of Mumbai Indians have lost two of their first three matches. If the Mumbai team does not improve their performance in the upcoming matches and the team’s hopes of saving the title could end.

