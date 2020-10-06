Today in the 13th season (IPL 2020) of the Indian Premier League, Mumbai Indians will have to compete with Rajasthan Royals. In this match, Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma will have a chance to break Suresh Raina’s IPL record. Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and Rohit Sharma, who have made the most of the half-century in the IPL, and if Rohit Pachasa is involved in this match, he will overtake Raina. Both Raina and Rohit currently have 38–38 Hafsenchuri on their account.

In this case, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) captain Virat comes after the duo, who have 37 Hafsenchuri on their account. If you talk overall in the IPL, the record of the most half-century is in the name of Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner. Warner has scored a total of 45 IPL matches. Rohit has scored 5074 runs in 193 IPL matches at an average of 31.71 and a strike rate of 131.24, while Raina has also scored 5368 runs in the same matches at an average of 33.34 and a strike rate of 137.14.

As soon as Rohit Sharma enters this match, the number of matches in the IPL will come second. Mahendra Singh Dhoni is on top in this matter. Dhoni has played 194 IPL matches, while Rohit will play his 194th IPL match. Mumbai Indians currently occupy the second position in the point table. Mumbai have won three of the five matches, while the team has lost two.