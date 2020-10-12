Mumbai Indians registered a fourth successive victory by beating Delhi Capitals by five wickets for two balls in an interesting match of the Indian Premier League here on Sunday, thanks to half-centuries from opener Quinton de Kock (53) and Surya Kumar Yadav (53). Delhi Capitals scored 162 for four with opener Shikhar Dhawan’s unbeaten 69-run half-century and an 85-run partnership for the third wicket with skipper Shreyas Iyer (42). Mumbai Indians achieved this target by scoring 166 runs for five wickets in 19.4 overs. Both teams had won their last three matches, but Mumbai Indians topped the table with this win, although they and Delhi Capitals have 10–10 points each.

Dickock faced 36 balls during his half-century innings, hitting four fours and three sixes and Surya Kumar Yadav (32 balls, six fours, one six) hit a six off Kagiso Rabada to style his ninth IPL half-century. Surya Kumar Yadav added 46 runs for the second wicket with Dickock and then 53 runs for the third wicket with Ishaan Kishan (28 runs).

Mumbai Indians needed 10 runs in the last two overs to win. Three runs in the 19th over of Enrich Norje. Seven runs were to be scored in the final over, Krunal Pandya (12 not out) hit a four and then took a run. Kieron Pollard (11 not out) took one run and equalized the score. Krunal Pandya sent the next ball for a four.

For Delhi Capitals, Rabada conceded two for 28, while R Ashwin, Akshar Patel and Marcus Stoinis took one wicket each. Mumbai lost the first wicket of their captain Rohit Sharma, who caught the ball of Akshar Patel in the powerplay and caught Rabada. Despite losing Rohit’s wicket early, the team started moving fast with the help of Dickock. Surya Kumar Yadav was playing well with him at the other end. But Dickock wanted to play a big shot over R Ashwin in the 10th over, but Prithvi Shaw, caught at deep square leg, caught it easily.

Surya Kumar Yadav was dismissed for the final ball of the 15th over, caught by Iyer off Rabada. Hardik Pandya came and was dismissed without adding a single run. At this time, the score was 130 for four wickets. The fifth blow to Mumbai was given by Rabada as Ishaan Kishan who was playing brilliantly. He scored 28 runs off 15 balls with two fours and two sixes.

Earlier, Dhawan came back to bat for the Delhi Capitals after winning the toss and hit six fours and a six during a 52-ball innings, while the in-form captain Iyer smashed a 33-ball 42 that included five fours. Were included. Dhawan and Iyer shared 85 runs for the third wicket in 10.2 overs.

In the very first over, the team lost the wicket of their opener Prithvi Sauv, who after hitting the second ball of Trent Boult (one wicket for 36), caught Krunal Pandya (2 for 26) on short cover on the next ball. Returned to the pavilion. The team lost the next wicket soon as experienced Ajinkya Rahane (15 runs, three fours), who was lbw to Krunal Pandya’s beautiful arm ball and then the score was 24 for two. Now Iyer and Dhawan were at the crease.

The team scored 46 runs after losing two wickets in the powerplay. Both Iyer and Dhawan started to build a good partnership by taking a couple of runs in between, besides comfortably scoring a couple runs. The team’s score was 80 for two wickets till 10 overs. It was necessary for Rohit to break this partnership between these two players and Krunal Pandya did it. Iyer tried to play a big shot by picking up Krunal Pandya’s ball, but it went into the hands of Bolt at midwicket just before the boundary, leaving the team losing the third wicket for 109 runs in the 15th over.

Stoinis started scoring runs as soon as he arrived. Dhawan completed his half-century in 39 balls with four fours and a six, taking a single off the next ball after delivering the ball off Bolt for fours. 16 runs from three fours in this over. However, due to a run-off between Stoinis (13 runs) and Dhawan, the Delhi Capitals suffered a third setback. Stoinis had impressed with both bat and ball in the previous match, he ‘ran away at Missfield and was run out.

The Delhi team, however, could not score much runs in the last four overs in which they scored 35 runs. Alex Carrie, who was included in the playing XI, was unbeaten on 14 at the other end due to injury to wicketkeeper batsman Rishabh Pant. Jasprit Bumrah did not get any wickets for Mumbai, giving away 26 runs in four overs.

Delhi Capitals:

Prithvi Shaw’s Krunal Pandya Bow Bolt 04

Shikhar Dhawan 69 not out

Ajinkya Rahane Pagbadha Bo Krunal Pandya 15

Shreyas Iyer’s Bolt Bow Krunal Pandya 42

Marcus Stoinis Run Out 13

Alex Carrie unbeaten 14

Additional: 5

Total: 162 for four in 20 overs

Wicket Fall: 1-4, 2-24, 3-109, 4-130

Mumbai bowling:

Trent Bolt 4-0-36-1

James Pattinson 3-0-37-0

Jaspreet Bumrah 4-0-26-0

Krunal Pandya 4-0-26-2

Kieron Pollard 1-0-10-0

Rahul Chahar 4-0-27-0

Mumbai Indians:

Rohit Sharma’s Rabada Bo Akshar Patel 05

Quinton Dickock’s Sauv Bo Ashwin 53

Iyer Bo Rabada of Surya Kumar Yadav 53

Ishaan Kishan’s Akshar Patel bo Rabada 28

Hearty Pandya’s Carrie Bo Stoinis 00

Kieron Pollard 11 not out

Krunal Pandya 12 not out

Additional: 04

Total: 166 runs for five wickets in 19.4 overs

Wicket Fall: 1-31, 2-77, 3-130, 4-130, 5-152

Delhi bowling:

Kagiso Rabada 4-0-28-2

Enrich Norje 4-0-28-0

Akshar Patel 3-0-24-1

R Ashwin 4-0-35-1

Harshal Patel 2-0-20-0

Marcus Stoinis 2.4-0-31-1