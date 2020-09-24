Highlights: The 10th match of the Indian Premier League will be played between Mumbai and Bangalore

Virat Kohli will be in front of two great batsmen of India i.e. Rohit Sharma

Mumbai has defeated KKR in the last match, while RCB have lost to Punjab.

Dubai

The battle in the Indian Premier League (IPL) between two legendary batsmen of the world – Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma – will be the biggest match on Monday. In the 13th edition of the league, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians teams will face each other at the Dubai International Stadium. In terms of captaincy, Rohit has proved to be better than Kohli in the IPL. Rohit, who won the title to Mumbai four times, is counted among the league’s most captains, but Kohli’s lap is listless without a trophy.

Rohit is also seen heavily in batting

Talking about batting, Rohit is one step ahead of Kohli this season. In the last match, he wrote the story of the team’s victory against Kolkata Knight Riders, but Kohli has not been able to do so yet. In the last two matches, he has been ineffective with the bat. Kohli will be eyeing his return to form in the match on Monday. Kohli knows that the team is largely dependent on him. His bat being calm means half of Bangalore’s strength is over. Therefore, Kohli’s full attention will be to run in front of Mumbai’s best bowling attack.

Mumbai Indians’ first win in UAE, KKR differs from Ro’Heat

De Villiers and Finch at RCB, but Mumbai’s bowling is strong

Not only Kohli, AB de Villiers, another strength of the team, will also be trying to get runs off his bat. As far as the opening pair is concerned, Devdutt Padikkal, who scored a half-century in the first match, is in good form. He will face a tough challenge in this match as it is not easy for anyone to play Mumbai’s Jaspreet Bumrah. Their opening partner Aaron Finch is also in rhythm. Although he has not played any big innings yet, his bat can run anytime.

RCB wants finishers, dependent on bowling chahal

One of the weaknesses of the team that can be said is that of a finisher. Here the team has not yet shown any big name or talent that can run fast in the last over. Shivam Dubey is a name but his name is still not useful. There will also be an eye on where Josh Philippe plays against Mumbai. In bowling, the team has a name like Dale Steyn, but that edge is not seen in Steyn for which he is known. Umesh Yadav and Navdeep Saini did well against Hyderabad in the first match. In fact, both of them will bear the weight of the team’s bowling. The team will depend on Yuzvendra Chahal in the spin. Chahal took wickets at crucial times in both the last matches.

KXIP vs RCB Match Highlights: What is the connection of dreams in the night behind the stormy innings of KL Rahul, the entire RCB fell heavily

Rohit and Company are threatened by Chahal

For Rohit & Co, Chahal’s handling of Dubai conditions will be a real challenge. Mumbai opening pair Quinton de Kock and Rohit Sharma are in form. Suryakumar Yadav is also scoring. Saurabh Tiwary has not played a big innings yet, but he is handling the team. Only these four batsmen have been the pivot of Mumbai this season. In the lower order, the bat of the Pandya Brothers is silent and Cairn Pollard has also remained calm. If the upper order fails against Bangalore then all three will carry the weight.



What will be Mumbai’s strategy

In bowling, Rohit would like to be a little cautious as two of the world’s greatest batsmen are Kohli and De Villiers. If any one of them goes, then Rohit is aware of that outcome. Rohit will definitely watch the match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore where Punjab had fielded two leg spinners under special tactics to stop these two batsmen. Here the responsibility of leg-spinner Rahul Chahar will increase and if Rohit wants to go with the other spinner then it will be interesting to see who he will be. Apart from Bumrah in fast bowling, Trent Bolt will also have the responsibility to try and put Finch, Kohli and de Villiers in the pavilion in the beginning.

Teams (likely) …

RCB: Virat Kohli (Captain) Aaron Finch, Devadatta Padikkal, AB de Villiers, Josh Philip, Washington Sundar, Shivam Dubey, Navdeep Saini, Umesh Yadav, Dale Steyn, Yuzvendra Chahal, Moin Ali, Pawan Deshpande, Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Mohammad Siraj, Chris Maurice, Pawan Negi, Parthiv Patel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Isuru Udana, Adam Zampa, Ken Richardson.

Mi – Rohit Sharma (captain), Aditya Tare (wicketkeeper), Anmolpreet Singh, Suchit Roy, Chris Lynn, Dhawal Kulkarni, Digvijay Deshmukh, Hardik Pandya, Ishaan Kishan, James Pattinson, Jaspreet Bumrah, Jayant Yadav, Kiran Pollard, Krunal Pandya, Mitchell McLenghan , Mohsin Khan, Nathan Coulter Nile, Prince Balwant Rai, Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Rahul Chahar, Saurabh Tiwari, Sherfane Rutherford, Suryakumar Yadav, Trent Boult.