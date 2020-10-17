The points table equation has changed with the victory of Mumbai Indians over KKR in the 13th season of the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians team has become number one with 6 wins in 8 matches and +1.353 net run rate. Delhi Capitals have also won 6 out of 8 matches, but are in second place due to +0.990 net runs. Kings XI Punjab captain Lokesh Rahul has retained his hold on the Orange Cap.

Royal Challengers Bangalore team is in third place with five wins in 8 matches and -0.139 net run rate. KKR have won four out of 8 matches and the team is in fourth place with 8 points. The Sunrisers Hyderabad team is in fifth position with 6 points and +0.009 net run rate in 8 matches.

Chennai Super Kings are in sixth position with 6 points and -0.390 net run rate in 8 matches. Rajasthan Royals is at seventh position with 6 points and -0.844 run rate. At the same time, Kings XI Punjab is at last place with four points.

Rabada has a Purple Cap

Rahul has 448 runs in eight matches. In second place is his teammate Mayank Agarwal who has scored 382 runs. Faf du Plessis of Chennai Super Kings are in third place with 307 runs. Virat Kohli (304) is fourth, Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer (298) is in fifth place.

In bowling, Kagiso Rabada of Delhi ranks first in the list of players taking the most wickets. Rabada has taken 18 wickets in eight matches. He is followed by Jofra Archer of Rajasthan Royals, Jaspreet Bumrah of Mumbai Indians and Trent Boult, Mohammed Shami of Kings XI Punjab who all have 12-12 wickets.

