Under the captaincy of former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings started with a win by defeating four-time champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets at the start of the IPL 2020. Faf du Plessis and Ambati Rayudu batted brilliantly for Chennai and created a fifty for the team. Captain Dhoni also got a chance to bat but returned unbeaten without scoring. This match proved to be quite good for Dhoni as he became the first player in IPL history to win 100 matches with his team. During this match, Dhoni has also taken a world record.

Despite the win against MI, Dhoni is not happy, said – there is scope for improvement

Dhoni is not only the best captain in cricket history but also a brilliant and agile wicketkeeper. He did the feat against Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians which no wicketkeeper in T20 cricket history has done before. MS Dhoni caught two Mumbai players behind the wicket in this match. He caught the catch of Kieron Pollard and Krunal Pandya off Lungi Angidi and completed his 250 wickets as a wicketkeeper in T20 cricket. He has now become the first wicketkeeper in the world to score 250 wickets as a wicketkeeper in T20 format.

250 * dismissals for DHONI in T20 🔥 First keeper on the planet to reach the 250 Milestone in T20s. 4@MSDhoni • # IPL2020 • #WhistlePodu – DHONIsm ™ ❤️ (@DHONIism) September 19, 2020

Significantly, Dhoni has returned to the cricket field after 15 months. Earlier, Dhoni appeared on the cricket field in the semi-finals of the World Cup 2019. After this, Dhoni had planned to play in the proposed T20 World Cup this year but it was postponed due to the Corona virus situation in Australia, which increased the wait for Dhoni to return to international cricket and he retired in this situation. He better understood Dhoni announced his retirement through a post on Instagram on the evening of August 15 last month. Shortly after he retired, Indian cricketer and CSK partner Suresh Raina also announced his retirement.