Sunrisers Hyderabad beat three-time champions Chennai Super Kings by seven runs in the Indian Premier League match on Friday, thanks to Rashid Khan’s excellent bowling after the excellent batting of young Priyam Garg and Abhishek Sharma, who emerged as stars from the Under-19 World Cup. defeated. With this, Chennai faced their third consecutive defeat in this tournament. Captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni came up in the batting order but had to struggle a lot to speed up the run pace. Dhoni, who was not out on most occasions, could not be dismissed in this match as well, but India looked poorly during the batting of MS Dhoni, who won two World Cups.

After the match, Dhoni talked about his suffering and explained the reason behind it. Dhoni said that I have no problem but in such heat, the throat dries again and again. He said on his batting and the team’s defeat that I could not play openly on many balls. Probably was trying too much. He said that we probably never lost three matches in a row. We must rectify mistakes. You cannot make the same mistakes again and again. Cap missed, Noble cast. We could have played better overall. If it was a knockout match, it would have been so heavy to miss the catch.

Apart from good bowling and tight fielding of Sunrisers, the effect of the scorching heat was also visible on Dhoni & Co. Dhoni looked tired while batting the 19th over of the innings. He scored two runs off the fourth ball of this over. Dhoni looked somewhat uncomfortable at this time and he called the team physio and took some medicine. After this short break, Dhoni hit a six off the fifth ball. One run off the sixth ball. Now Chennai needed 28 runs off the last six balls.

Abdul Samad, who was playing his first IPL in this match, did not let Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who holds the record of playing the most 194 matches in the IPL today, openly in the last over. Hyderabad’s young player Abdul Samad was bowling the last over and conceded five wide runs on the first ball. Meanwhile, Dhoni changed his bat. Two runs off the first ball. Dhoni’s bat on the second ball went straight out. Samad gave one run off the third ball. One run off the fourth ball and victory went to Hyderabad. In response to the 165-run target for victory, Chennai could only manage 157 for five. Karan hit a six off the last ball but could only narrow the margin of defeat. Dhoni scored 47 not out and Karen scored 15 not out. Natarajan took two wickets from Hyderabad while Bhuvneshwar and Samad got one wicket each.

