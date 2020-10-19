Abu Dhabi: Chennai Super Kings decided to bat first by winning the toss against Rajasthan Royals in the 37th match of the 13th season of IPL. Chennai Super Kings captain Dhoni has made history just after landing in this match. This is Dhoni’s 200th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). But when asked about this, the wicketkeeper batsman said that he did not know about this.

When the Chennai captain asked about this at the time of the toss before the match, commentator Danny Morrison said, “I just came to know about it, then I came to know.” The captain, who won the IPL title thrice , ” It sounds good but it’s just a number. I feel lucky to have been able to play for so long without any injury. ”

Since the start of IPL in 2008, Dhoni has been captaining CSK. He represented the Rising Super Giants when the franchise was suspended for two years. Earlier this month, he broke Suresh Raina’s (194 matches) record for most IPL matches.

The former Indian player, who won two World Cups in 199 matches of IPL, has scored 4,568 runs with the help of 23 half-centuries, with his highest score being 84 runs. During this time, his stride was 137.7. He is third in the tournament with 215 sixes after Chris Gayle (333 sixes) and AB de Villiers (231).

However the performance of Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2020 is not very special. Chennai has played 9 matches so far this IPL season, out of which it has won only three. At the same time, he has suffered defeat in 6 matches. Chennai’s team is seventh in the points table.