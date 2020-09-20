Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni said his team’s experience proved crucial in the five-wicket win over defending champions Mumbai Indians in the first match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis shared a 115-run partnership for the third wicket, while Piyush Chawla bowled brilliantly and was well supported by bowlers like Sam Kurain, Deepak Chahar and Lungi Angidi. Dhoni said after the victory that the experience worked, everybody is talking about it. You gain experience only after playing a lot of matches. Playing 300 ODIs is the dream of any cricketer and when you land a team on the field, you need a good mix of young and experienced players.

He said that you need experienced players to guide young players on the field. Young players get a chance to spend 60-70 days with senior players in IPL. However, this charismatic captain from Chennai said that his team still needs to improve in some departments. Dhoni said that there was a lot of positive aspects but there are some departments that need to be worked on. Especially regarding timing. Later, there was little movement until the dew hit. In such a situation, if you have wickets left, then you remain in profit.

IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya hits back-to-back sixes, embarrassing record for Ravindra Jadeja- VIDEO

Mumbai scored 162 for nine after being invited to bat first. Chennai won by scoring 166 runs for five wickets in 19.2 overs with the help of Man of the Match Rayudu’s 71 and Du Plessis’s unbeaten 58 runs. Mumbai’s order to lose their first match since 2013 remained intact. Describing the partnership between Rayudu and Du Plessis as important, Dhoni said it took time for our bowlers to regain their rhythm. Rayudu played an excellent partnership with Faf. Most of our players have retired, so the good thing is that none of our players are injured. The wicket-keeper batsman who retired from international cricket, this was the first competitive match since last year’s World Cup and he said that it is a different feeling to get on the field.

IPL 2020: Rohit told after losing match against Chennai

Dhoni said that you have practiced a lot but playing on the field is different. There you have to assess the circumstances and give your best. Mumbai Indians team captain Rohit Sharma admitted that his team suffered a loss for not batting well in the death overs. He said that none of our batsmen could advance the innings like du Plessis and Rayudu. We had scored 86 runs in the first ten overs. Credit goes to the Chennai bowlers who bowled well in the last over. Rohit said, “We need to learn a lesson from this. Is just the beginning. We also wanted to start well. This is important in such tournaments. Rohit said that his team needs to adjust to the situation better. He said that we have to adjust to the pitches, they get better when the dew comes.

After 437 days, Dhoni came to bat, CSK won this match without scoring