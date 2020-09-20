The dream of cricket fans not only in India but one of the most successful captains of the world, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, once again playing on the playground, came true on Saturday 19 September. Dhoni may have returned to the field, but he has taken a long time for this. He played his last match against New Zealand last year in England on 9 July 2019. Dhoni was runout in that match and India were eliminated from the tournament after losing in the semi-finals. Thus, Dhoni played a competitive match 437 days later. Everyone’s eyes were on Dhoni in the opening match of the IPL as he went to play for the first time since he retired from international cricket last month. On this occasion, his wife Sakshi Dhoni has shared a lovely cutie on social media.

Sakshi has shared this post on her Instagram story. In this, Dhoni is seen talking before the match starts. Sakshi has also tagged this post to IPL franchise Chennai Super Kings. Explain that due to Corona virus this year, Dhoni has spent a long time with his family. In Dhoni, who is often away from social media, his wife Sakshi used to share Dhoni’s photos and videos for his fans.

After 437 days, Dhoni came to bat, CSK won this match without scoring

Dhoni has not been to UAE with his wife Sakshi and daughter Jeeva Corona due to the threat of the virus. However, there are reports that Sakshi may visit UAE in the second half of the tournament. Chennai won under Dhoni’s captaincy in the opening match of the tournament. Mumbai Indians scored 162 runs after losing the toss and batting first. In response, CSK achieved the target by losing five wickets on the back of superb batting by Ambati Rayudu and Faf du Plessis. Ambati Rayudu was adjudged Man of the Match.

IPL 2020: Hardik Pandya hits back-to-back sixes, embarrassing record for Ravindra Jadeja- VIDEO