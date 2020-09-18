Chennai Super Kings (CSK) coach Stephen Fleming said on Friday that a break of more than a year was very beneficial for the team’s charismatic captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni (MS Dhoni), so that he was refreshed and technically isolated. The Indian Premier League (IPL) is mentally determined to meet the challenges. On Saturday, the tournament will be played between CSK and Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians.

Know IPL’s Dhansu record, Chris Gayle is heavy on Rohit-Virat in many cases

Former New Zealand captain Fleming said that his team’s experience of winning big matches will be useful for the next 53 days. Last month, Dhoni retired from international cricket after a break of over a year and when asked about his preparations for the IPL, Fleming said, “There is nothing different.” He is very fit and mentally quite busy and firm. ‘

CSK coach Fleming said, ‘In some ways the break can be very effective for our experienced and older players. MS is refreshed and ready to do well. ‘ The three-time champion team is heavily reliant on players over the age of 35 including Dhoni, Shane Watson, Dwayne Bravo, Kedar Jadhav and Imran Tahir.

Fleming said, “Experienced players can recognize important occasions that is why they have done so brilliantly in their careers. They can turn the match, withstand pressure and assess situations. That is why experience is why we consider it very important. He said, ‘So we were able to win so many close matches because important players have had a lot of experience. And you can also combine skills in it. You can involve the youth and strike the right balance. ‘