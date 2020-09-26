After the crushing defeat against Delhi Capitals, Chennai Super Kings captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has said that the balance of Chennai will improve only after middle-order batting Ambati Rayudu joins the team. Chennai did not fare well against Delhi and lost by 44 runs. The Chennai batsmen did not perform well in the match. Rayudu, who scored 71 runs in the first match against Mumbai Indians, did not join the team in the match against Delhi due to injury.

Dhoni said that it was not a good match for us. There was no dew in the ground but the pitch was slow. We could not do better than batting, which suffered. After a slow start, the required run rate was increasing rapidly due to which the pressure on the team increased. We need to think about this. We must return by observing and learning by mistake. He said that due to Rayudu joining the team in the next match, the balance of the team may be correct.

This will allow us to experiment with additional bowlers. There are many other things that we have to think about. We have to have one more batsman so that the start can be good and the players should be ready. We also have to do better in length, line and speed. I think the spinners have not been able to achieve their rhythm yet. Dhoni said that we had bowled well but there were some shortcomings. I have told the players not to miss a catch. Players are not used to playing in such light. Maybe they are having problems with this.