Chennai Super Kings defeated the defending champions Mumbai Indians by five wickets on Saturday in the 13th Indian Premier League, thanks to a stunning innings of middle order batsman Ambati Rayudu and his century partnership with Faf du Plessis, who were not picked in the World Cup squad last year. (IPL) started their campaign with a win. Rayudu scored 71 off 48 balls with the help of six fours and three sixes, and added 115 runs for the third wicket with Faf du Plessis (58 not out off 44 balls). After this match, CSK captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni has given a statement and talked about the deficiencies of his team.

‘MS Dhoni has surpassed Sachin Tendulkar-Virat Kohli in terms of popularity in India’

Dhoni said after the win against Mumbai Indians that there was a lot of positives but there are some departments that need to be worked on. Especially regarding timing. Later, there was little movement until the dew hit. In such a situation, if you have wickets left, then you remain in profit. It is Dhoni’s style that even after winning the team, he did not look very happy and said that he should pay attention to his shortcomings.

‘An amazing job by each an every individual who is a part of the IPL,’ MS Dhoni on # Dream11IPL #MIvCSK pic.twitter.com/xcvyZzLs6I – IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) September 19, 2020

IPL 2020: Dhoni made a big captaincy record in a match against Mumbai

Due to Corona virus, the performance of many players of Team India, who landed in a competitive match for the first time since March, faded in this match. If the performance of both teams is seen then Indian giants like Rohit Sharma, Hardik Pandya, Suryakumar Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Murali Vijay, Ravindra Jadeja, Jaspreet Bumrah could not succeed in making their impact. Along with winning the match, Chennai Super Kings won against Mumbai Indians after a long time. The team was not successful in winning a single match against Rohit Sharma’s team last season.