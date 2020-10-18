Star Delhi skipper Yohan Blake, sitting in Jamaica after the Delhi Capitals’ thrilling win over the Chennai Super Kings on Saturday, questioned Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s decision to get the final over from Ravindra Jadeja, saying it was his best in a long time Worse decision. Probably everyone’s choice was Caribbean star Dwayne Bravo, but Blake was not aware that this specialist from the death over bowling could not come to the ground to throw the final over.

Blake asked in the video posted on Twitter, ‘I think this is Dhoni’s worst decision in a long time. Getting Dhoni to Jadeja last over was a bad decision. What happened to Bravo? Blake, the youngest champion of the World Championship 100m race, tweeted, “Bad, extremely bad choice Mahendra Singh Dhoni. You cannot bowl Jadeja against left-handed batsmen.

Blake however later realized that Bravo was injured. The West Indies all-rounder suffered a groin injury and was ruled out of the tournament for a few days or a few weeks, but Blake was not in favor of getting the final over with Jadeja. The Delhi team had to score 17 runs in the final over to win, which they scored with one ball remaining.

Blake said, “I found out that Bravo was injured but I still wouldn’t give the ball to Jadeja while Shane Watson is on the field.”

Ok everyone I get that Bravo was injured but I still wouldn’t have bowled Jadeja when you have Shane Watson on the field that can bowl a heavy ball. – Yohan Blake (@YohanBlake) October 17, 2020

Australian veteran Watson, however, has been playing as a batsman for the last few years. Blake said in another tweet, “This is what happens when we love sports so much.” My love to all the people of India. Keep supporting the game of cricket and enjoy it which we love so much.

