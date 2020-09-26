In the seventh match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) played at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, Delhi Capitals registered their second consecutive win in the tournament, defeating Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs. With this victory, the Delhi team has reached the top of the point table. Chennai won the toss and decided to bowl first. Batting first, Delhi Capitals scored 175 runs on losing three wickets in 20 overs. In response, the Dhoni-led CSK team, chasing a target of 176 runs, could manage only 131 runs losing seven wickets in 20 overs and lost by 44 runs. Captain Dhoni looked very disappointed after this defeat. He has spoken about his team’s forward planning after the match.

Dhoni said that now a seven-day rest will help him to find the shortcomings. Dhoni said that I do not think it was a good match for us. There was no dew but the wicket slowed down a bit. Our batting department has a slight shortfall and is going to hurt. Increasing run rate due to slow start increases pressure. We have to solve it. He said that we will get a chance to rest for the next seven days and we have to come back with a clear picture. (Ambati) Team balance will be improved by Rayudu’s return to the next match.

Dhoni was also not happy with the performance of his bowlers. He said that if you look at the bowling department, then there is lack of consistency among them. Rayudu should play in the next match and only then can we think of landing with the extra bowler. Man of the match Shaw said that initially you have to see what the wicket is like. Initially it is important to play field shot. Last year too I was hitting the ball well but made some mistakes. We started off slow but we knew we could make up for it when the wicket happened. The wicket was better than our previous match.