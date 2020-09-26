Three-time champions Chennai Super Kings, led by former India captain MS Dhoni, suffered a loss to Delhi Capitals on Friday. This is Dhoni’s second consecutive defeat of the team this season. The Super Kings, who won the inaugural match under Dhoni, have lost to Rajasthan and Delhi. Batting after losing the toss, Delhi gave Chennai a target of 176 runs. In response, Chennai could only manage 131 runs for 7 wickets and lost the match by 44 runs. CSK captain MS Dhoni made a big mistake in this match and the team had to bear the brunt of it.

Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni won the toss and decided to bowl first at the Dubai International Stadium. Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw came from Delhi Capitals for the opening. Deepak Chahar brought the first over from Chennai. Taking the edge of Prithvi Shaw’s bat on the second ball of his over, the ball went into the hands of MS Dhoni but neither MS Dhoni came to know about it nor did Deepak Chahar come to know. MS Dhoni did not even make any appeal and thus Prithvi Shaw got a living. Later, taking advantage of this life, he played the match-winning innings.

In this match, Prithvi Shaw played a tremendous innings of 64 off 43 balls and led Delhi Capitals to a big score. In this innings, Prithvi Shaw hit nine fours and a long six. He shared a 94-run partnership with fellow opener Shikhar Dhawan for the first wicket, helping the team to a strong score. After this, due to the strong performance of the bowlers, Delhi easily won the match. Chennai are currently missing Ambati Rayudu, who is out of the squad due to injury. He will be seen returning in the next match.

