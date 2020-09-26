Outstanding batting by young opener Prithvi Shaw and then a brilliant performance by bowlers led by Kagiso Rabada, Delhi Capitals registered their second successive win in the Indian Premier League (IPL) on Friday, defeating Chennai Super Kings by 44 runs. Delhi scored 175 for three after being invited to bat first and then restricted Chennai to 131 for seven. Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s team may have suffered defeat in this match but in this match, Dhoni once again explained why he is considered the best wicketkeeper in the world.

The 39-year-old MS Dhoni took a great catch in the style of ‘Superman’ while flying in the air against Delhi Capitals in the seventh match of IPL. Dhoni took this catch on the last ball of the 19th over of Delhi’s innings. This over was pacer Sam Karan. Delhi Capitals captain Shreyas Iyer wanted to play towards third man off Karan but the ball went to wicketkeeper MS Dhoni with the edge of his bat. Dhoni caught a spectacular catch leaping into the air on his right. Shreyas Iyer was also surprised to see this. This catch of Dhoni is becoming quite viral on social media.

CLICK HERE TO WATCH VIDEO

Sunil Gavaskar gave such a statement about Virat-Anushka, fans flared

Dhoni traveled 9 feet to catch this catch. After this catch, MS Dhoni has made it clear that no matter his age, he can still beat the best of his fitness and sports. Apart from this, during this match, Dhoni stumped Prithvi Shaw in a great style. Dhoni came out to bat at number six in this match. At that time, Chennai Super Kings had lost the match to a large extent. Dhoni scored 15 runs off 12 balls in this match which included two fours. Dhoni was dismissed by fast bowler Kagiso Rabada, caught by wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant.

IPL 2020: Prithvi Shaw became man of the match, but captain Shreyas Iyer praised these players